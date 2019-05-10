Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 10, 2019 11:15 pm
 
EAST

CCSU 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

Fairfield 8, Quinnipiac 7

Fordham 11, La Salle 1

George Washington 11, St. Bonaventure 9

Hofstra 5, Delaware 4

LIU Brooklyn 7, Bryant 5

Louisville 15, Virginia 7

NJ Tech 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4

Northeastern 6, James Madison 1

Northwestern 5, Rutgers 3

Pittsburgh 7, North Carolina 1

Rhode Island 5, UMass 3

Rider 9, Marist 2

Sacred Heart 7-9, Mount St. Mary’s 4-12

Seton Hall 6, Georgetown 5

UConn 4, South Florida 2

VCU 9, Saint Joseph’s 3

Xavier 7, Villanova 6

SOUTH

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, ppd.

Charleston Southern 9, SC Upstate 0

Charlotte 5, UAB 4

Cincinnati 7, Memphis 4

Coll. of Charleston 4, Towson 2

ETSU 4, The Citadel 0

Florida 10, Tennessee 9

Florida St. 8, Richmond 2

Gardner-Webb 9-8, High Point 1-0

Georgia 11, Auburn 2

Houston Baptist at New Orleans, susp., 10th inning

Jacksonville 13, Stetson 0

Jacksonville St. 6, SIU Edwardsville 2

Lipscomb 9, at Liberty 1

Longwood 6-11, Presbyterian 5-13

Louisiana-Lafayette 2, Georgia St. 0

Miami 7, Wake Forest 3

McNeese St. 5, Texas A&M-CC 2

Mercer 5 at Belmont 4

Middle Tennessee 3, FIU 1

Murray St. 5-1, UT-Martin 2-2

NC A&T 5-9, Florida A&M 4-2

NC Central 18, Norfolk St. 5

NC State 6, Clemson 1

North Florida 8, Kennesaw 0

Northwestern St. 7, Incarnate Word 6

Old Dominion 6, Marshall 5

Radford 8-7, UNC Asheville 2-4

Samford 16, W. Carolina 4

Savannah St.3, Bethune-Cookman 2

SE Louisiana 3, Sam Houston St. 0

Stephen F. Austin 5, Nicholls 1

South Alabama 4, Appalachian St. 1

South Carolina 5, Kentucky 4

Tennessee Tech 3-8, Morehead St. 2-10

Troy 15, Louisiana-Monroe 4

UNC Wilmington 7, Elon 5

Vanderbilt 5, Missouri 2

VMI 6, UNC Greensboro 5

W. Kentucky 5, Louisiana Tech 4

Winthrop 5-4, Campbell 4-5

MIDWEST

Adrian 2, Hope 0

Arizona St. 5, Nebraska 1

Austin Peay 13, E. Illinois 9

Ball St. 4, Ohio 2

Cent. Michigan 11, at E. Michigan 1

Concordia (Wis.) 4, Marian (Wisc.) 2

Concordia (Wis.) 8, Dominican (Ill.) 3

Creighton 11, St. John’s 0

East Carolina 6, Wichita St. 1

Evansville 4, Missouri St. 3

Illinois St. 1, Bradley 0

Iowa 7, Michigan St. 5

Kent St. 18, Bowling Green 9

Miami (Ohio) 6, W. Michigan 4

Milwaukee 7, Oakland 5

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 2

Omaha 4, W. Illinois 3

Purdue Fort Wayne 6, North Dakota St. 5

South Dakota St. 5, Oral Roberts 4

Saint Louis 3, George Mason 0

SE Missouri 3, E. Kentucky 2

Toledo 5, N. Illinois 4

UIC 4, Youngstown St. 3

Valparaiso 5, S. Illinois 4

West Virginia 6, Kansas St. 0

Wright St. 5, N. Kentucky 0

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 11-3, North Alabama 9-11

Cent. Arkansas 4, Abilene Christian 1

Coastal Carolina 8, Texas-Arlington 6

Dallas Baptist 12, Indiana St. 2

Oklahoma St.5, Oklahoma 1

Southern Miss 6, Rice 3

TCU 4, Kansas 3

Tulane at Houston, ppd.

UALR 4, Texas St. 3

FAR WEST

Butler at Air Force, ppd.

CS Fullerton at UC Riverside, ppd.

CS Northridge 5, UC Davis 4

Saint Mary’s 9, Santa Clara 2

UC Santa Barbara 8, Long Beach St. 2

UNLV at New Mexico, ppd.

