Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 17, 2019 4:23 pm
 
EAST

Albany 2, Hartford 1

Canisius 10, Niagara 4

Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1

Hofstra 4, William & Mary 3

LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6

Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2

Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3

Rider 5, Monmouth 3

Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd.

St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7

UMass Lowell 6, Stony Brook 5, 10 innings

Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5

SOUTH

UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2

VMI 7, E. Illinois 3

MIDWEST

Ball St. 7, Toledo 6

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4

W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1

Wright St. 11, Oakland 3

FAR WEST

Utah 2, Washington St. 1

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region 1

Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1

Atlantic Region 2

Gannon 6, West Chester 4

Cent. Region 1

Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4

Cent. Region 2

Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4

East Region 1

NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3

Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated

Midwest Region 1

Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5

Midwest Region 2

Ill.-Springfield 6, Wayne St. (Mich.) 5

South Region 1

Tampa 9, West Florida 1

South Region 2

Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4

NCAA Division III
Adrian (Mich.) Region

Denison 4, La Roche 0

Baltimore Region

Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4

Boston Region

UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1

Chicago Region

Concordia Chicago 2, Saint John’s (Minn.) 0

Cortland (N.Y.) Region

Cortland 7, Alvernia 3

Hartford (Conn.) Region

Babson 7, Keystone 3

Newport News (Va.) Region
(Best-of-5)

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4

St. Louis Region

Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1

Salisbury (Md.) Region

Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2

Union (N.J.) Region

Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2

Whitewater (Wis.) Region

Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2

Wooster (Ohio) Region

Rochester 2, Wooster 1

