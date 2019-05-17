Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 2, Hartford 1
Canisius 10, Niagara 4
Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1
Hofstra 4, William & Mary 3
LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6
Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2
Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3
Rider 5, Monmouth 3
Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd.
St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7
UMass Lowell 6, Stony Brook 5, 10 innings
Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5
UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2
VMI 7, E. Illinois 3
Ball St. 7, Toledo 6
Fordham 4, Dayton 3
Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4
W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1
Wright St. 11, Oakland 3
Utah 2, Washington St. 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region 1
Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1
Gannon 6, West Chester 4
Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4
Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4
NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3
Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated
Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5
Ill.-Springfield 6, Wayne St. (Mich.) 5
Tampa 9, West Florida 1
Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4
|NCAA Division III
|Adrian (Mich.) Region
Denison 4, La Roche 0
Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4
UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Concordia Chicago 2, Saint John’s (Minn.) 0
Cortland 7, Alvernia 3
Babson 7, Keystone 3
|Newport News (Va.) Region
|(Best-of-5)
Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4
Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1
Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2
Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2
Rochester 2, Wooster 1
