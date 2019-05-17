Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 2-5, Hartford 1-1
Canisius 10, Niagara 4
Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1
Hofstra 4-2, William & Mary 3-12
LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6
Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2
Marist 15, Siena 2
Marshall 4, Rice 3
Northeastern 6, Towson 3
Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3
Rider 5-5, Monmouth 3-6
Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd. to May 18
St. John’s 7, Seton Hall 6
St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7
UMass Lowell 6-7, Stony Brook 5-8
Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5
Quinnipiac 18, Manhattan 3
Campbell 13, Longwood 9
Furman 8, Mercer 7, 10 innings
Gardner-Webb 11, UNC Asheville 4
Kennesaw St. 10, Jacksonville 0
UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2
VMI 7, E. Illinois 3
Saint Louis 9, Richmond 7
VCU 3, George Mason 2
Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 3
Ball St. 7, Toledo 6
Cent. Michigan 11, Miami (Ohio) 4
CSU Bakersfield 8, Chicago St. 2
Fordham 4, Dayton 3
Kent St. 5, E. Michigan 4
Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4
N. Illinois 7, Bowling Green 5
Northwestern 10, Minnesota 3
Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 8
W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 1
W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1
Wright St. 11, Oakland 3
2170130
McNeese 16, Houston Baptist 6
94
Air Force 12, San Jose St. 3
Utah 2, Washington St. 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2
Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8 Delaware St. eliminated
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated
Texas Southern 6, Jackson St. 3, Jackson St. eliminated
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region 1
Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1
Mercyhurst 2, Millersville 0, Millersville eliminated
Gannon 6, West Chester 4
Charleston 3, West Chester 1, West Chester eliminated
Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4
Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4
NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3
Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated
LIU Post 4, S. New Hampshire 3
Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5
Ashland 6, Northwood 5, Northwood eliminated
Tampa 9, West Florida 1
Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4
Colorado Mesa 13 W. Texas A&M 10, WTAM eliminated
|NCAA Division III
|Adrian (Mich.) Region
Denison 4 La Roche 0
Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4
Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale St. 2
UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Concordia Chicago 2, Saint John’s (Minn.) 0
Cortland 7, Alvernia 3
New England Coll. 10, S. Maine 2
Babson 7, Keystone 3
|Newport News (Va.) Region
|(Best-of-5)
Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4
Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1
Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Washington & Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1
Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6
Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2
Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2
Case Western 4, Otterbein 2
Rochester 2, Wooster 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.