The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 17, 2019 8:08 pm
 
EAST

Albany 2-5, Hartford 1-1

Canisius 10, Niagara 4

Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1

Hofstra 4-2, William & Mary 3-12

LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6

Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2

Marist 15, Siena 2

Marshall 4, Rice 3

Northeastern 6, Towson 3

Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3

Rider 5-5, Monmouth 3-6

Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd. to May 18

St. John’s 7, Seton Hall 6

St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7

UMass Lowell 6-7, Stony Brook 5-8

Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5

Quinnipiac 18, Manhattan 3

SOUTH

Campbell 13, Longwood 9

Furman 8, Mercer 7, 10 innings

Gardner-Webb 11, UNC Asheville 4

Kennesaw St. 10, Jacksonville 0

UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2

VMI 7, E. Illinois 3

Saint Louis 9, Richmond 7

VCU 3, George Mason 2

Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 3

MIDWEST

Ball St. 7, Toledo 6

Cent. Michigan 11, Miami (Ohio) 4

CSU Bakersfield 8, Chicago St. 2

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Kent St. 5, E. Michigan 4

Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4

N. Illinois 7, Bowling Green 5

Northwestern 10, Minnesota 3

Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 8

W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 1

W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1

Wright St. 11, Oakland 3
McNeese 16, Houston Baptist 6
FAR WEST

Air Force 12, San Jose St. 3

Utah 2, Washington St. 1

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2

Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8 Delaware St. eliminated

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated

Texas Southern 6, Jackson St. 3, Jackson St. eliminated

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region 1

Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1

Mercyhurst 2, Millersville 0, Millersville eliminated

Atlantic Region 2

Gannon 6, West Chester 4

Charleston 3, West Chester 1, West Chester eliminated

Cent. Region 1

Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4

Cent. Region 2

Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4

East Region 1

NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3

Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated

East Region 2

LIU Post 4, S. New Hampshire 3

Midwest Region 1

Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5

Ashland 6, Northwood 5, Northwood eliminated

South Region 1

Tampa 9, West Florida 1

South Region 2

Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4

South Central Region 1

Colorado Mesa 13 W. Texas A&M 10, WTAM eliminated

NCAA Division III
Adrian (Mich.) Region

Denison 4 La Roche 0

Baltimore Region

Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4

Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale St. 2

Boston Region

UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1

Chicago Region

Concordia Chicago 2, Saint John’s (Minn.) 0

Cortland (N.Y.) Region

Cortland 7, Alvernia 3

Gorham (Maine) Region

New England Coll. 10, S. Maine 2

Hartford (Conn.) Region

Babson 7, Keystone 3

Newport News (Va.) Region
(Best-of-5)

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4

St. Louis Region

Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1

Salisbury (Md.) Region

Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2

Washington & Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1

Seguin (Texas) Region

Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6

Union (N.J.) Region

Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2

Whitewater (Wis.) Region

Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2

Wooster (Ohio) Region

Case Western 4, Otterbein 2

Rochester 2, Wooster 1

