Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 18, 2019 12:10 am
 
4 min read
Share       
EAST

Albany 2-5, Hartford 1-1

Arizona 15, Penn St. 5

Boston College 5,

Canisius 10, Niagara 4

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1

Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8

George Washington at West Virginia, canc.

Georgetown 6, Butler 2

Hofstra 4-2, William & Mary 3-12

LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2

Marist 15, Siena 2

Marshall 4, Rice 3

Maryland 8, Iowa 4

Northeastern 6, Towson 3

Quinnipiac 18, Manhattan 3

Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3

Rider 5-5, Monmouth 3-6

Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd. to May 18

St. John’s 7, Seton Hall 6

St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7

UMass Lowell 6-7, Stony Brook 5-8

Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5

SOUTH

Campbell 13, Longwood 9

Clemson 10, Wake Forest 9

Duke 12, Miami 3

E. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2

East Carolina 5, Memphis 3

ETSU 2, Samford 1

FAU 8, Middle Tennessee 7

Florida St. 14, Louisville 3

Furman 8, Mercer 7, 10 innings

Gardner-Webb 11, UNC Asheville 4

Georgia 12, Alabama 2

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., ppd.

Georgia Tech 2, Pittsburgh 0

High Point 3, Radford 1

Houston 2, UCF 0

Jacksonville St. 14, Austin Peay 5

Kennesaw St. 10, Jacksonville 0

Liberty 4, FGCU 2

Lipscomb 4, North Alabama 0

Louisiana Tech 5, FIU 2

Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Louisiana-Monroe 9

LSU 5, Auburn 1

Mississippi St. 11, South Carolina 2

Morehead St. 8, SE Missouri 3

N.C. State 11, North Carolina 2

North Florida 7, Stetson 6

Presbyterian 6, Charleston Southern 4

Saint Louis 9, Richmond 7

South Florida 2, Wichita St. 0

Southern Miss. 10, UAB 5

Tennessee 7, Mississippi 5

The Citadel 5, W. Carolina 2

Troy 6, South Alabama 2

UConn 10, Tulane 6

UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2

UNC Wilmington 7, James Madison 4

UT Martin 7, Tennessee Tech 5

UTSA 5, Charlotte 2

Vanderbilt 12, Kentucky 4

VCU 3, George Mason 2

Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 3

VMI 7, E. Illinois 3

W. Kentucky 8, Old Dominion 7, 14 innings

Winthrop 6, S.C. Upstate 5

Wofford 18, UNC Greensboro 10

MIDWEST

Ball St. 7, Toledo 6

Cent. Michigan 11, Miami (Ohio) 4

Cincinnati 10, Xavier 4

Creighton 4, Villanova 1

CSU Bakersfield 8, Chicago St. 2

Dallas Baptist 11, S. Illinois 6

Evansville 11, Illinois St. 8

Florida 2, Missouri 0

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Indiana 11, Rutgers 4

Indiana St. 12, Bradley 8

Kansas 10, Kansas St. 0

Kent St. 5, E. Michigan 4

Michigan St. 5, Illinois 2

Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4

Missouri St. 11, Valparaiso 4

Murray St. 7, SIU Edwardsville 4

N. Illinois 7, Bowling Green 5

Northwestern 10, Minnesota 3

Ohio St. 6, Purdue 1

Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 8

S. Dakota St. 2-8 N. Dakota St., 1-1

W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 1

W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1

Wright St. 11, Oakland 3

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 3, Cent. Arkansas 2

McNeese 16, Houston Baptist 6

Northwestern St. 9-4 Sam Houston St., 4-5

Oklahoma 13-4, Texas, 0-6

Stephen F. Austin 5, New Orleans 4

FAR WEST

Air Force 12, San Jose St. 3

CS Northridge 10, San Francisco 9, 11 innings

Gonzaga 1, Loyola Marymount 0

New Mexico St. 18, Cal Baptist 6

Pepperdine 8, Saint Mary’s 5

Portland 6-5, Pacific, 3-6

Seattle 5, N. Colorado 2

Utah 2, Washington St. 1

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2

Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8 Delaware St. eliminated

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated

Texas Southern 6, Jackson St. 3, Jackson St. eliminated

Grambling St. 15, Alabama St. 9,

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region 1

Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1

Mercyhurst 2, Millersville 0, Millersville eliminated

Atlantic Region 2

Gannon 6, West Chester 4

Charleston 3, West Chester 1, West Chester eliminated

Cent. Region 1

Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4

Cent. Region 2

Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4

East Region 1

NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3

Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated

East Region 2

LIU Post 4, S. New Hampshire 3

Felician 6, Assumption 5, Assumption eliminated

Midwest Region 1

Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5

Ashland 6, Northwood 5, Northwood eliminated

Midwest Region 2

Ill.-Springfield 6, Wayne St. (Mich.) 3

Drury 7, Quincy 5, Quincy eliminated

South Region 1

Tampa 9, West Florida 1

Nova Southeastern 6, Spring Hill 3, Spring Hill eliminated

South Region 2

Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4

Eckerd 10, Embry-Riddle 9, Embry-Riddle eliminated

Southeast Region 1

North Greenville 4, Mount Olive 3, Mount Olive eliminated

Southeast Region 2

Newberry 5, Young Harris 1, Young Harris eliminated

South Central Region 1

Colorado Mesa 13 W. Texas A&M 10, WTAM eliminated

South Central Region 2

Angelo St. 6, Lubbock Christian 1, LCU eliminated

West Region 1

Azusa Pacific 4, CS Monterey Bay 3, CSMB eliminated

Azusa Pacific 15, Cal Poly Pomona 3 , Cal Poly Pomona eliminated

West Region 2

UC San Diego 7, Montana St.-Billings 5, MSUB eliminated

NCAA Division III
Adrian (Mich.) Region

Denison 4 La Roche 0

Heidelberg 4, Adrian 3

Baltimore Region

Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4

Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale St. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Region
(Best-of-5)

Game 1: Birmingham Southern 15, LaGrange 6

Game 2: LaGrange 11, Birmingham Southern 7

Boston Region

UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1

Wheaton (Mass.) 9, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 3

Chicago Region

Baldwin Wallace 5, Saint John’s (Minn.) 4

Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0

Cortland (N.Y.) Region

Cortland 7, Alvernia 3

Tufts 13, Penn St. Harrisburg 5

Gorham (Maine) Region

MIT 5, Oswego St. 4

New England Coll. 10, S. Maine 2

Hartford (Conn.) Region

Babson 7, Keystone 3

Trinity (Conn.) 11, Salve Regina 3

Newport News (Va.) Region
(Best-of-5)

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4

Orange (Calif.) Region
(Best-of-5)

Game 1: Chapman 10, Whitman 5

Game 2: Whitman 2, Chapman 1

St. Louis Region

Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1

Coe 10, Aurora 1

Salisbury (Md.) Region

Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2

Washington & Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1

Seguin (Texas) Region

Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6

Concordia (Texas) 12, Texas Lutheran 0

Union (N.J.) Region

Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2

Kean 5, Shenandoah 3

Whitewater (Wis.) Region

Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2

Wis.-Whitewater 9, North Central (Ill.) 2

Wooster (Ohio) Region

Case Western 4, Otterbein 2

Rochester 2, Wooster 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.