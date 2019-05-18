Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 2-5, Hartford 1-1
Arizona 15, Penn St. 5
Boston College 5,
Canisius 10, Niagara 4
Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1
Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8
George Washington at West Virginia, canc.
Georgetown 6, Butler 2
Hofstra 4-2, William & Mary 3-12
LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6
Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2
Marist 15, Siena 2
Marshall 4, Rice 3
Maryland 8, Iowa 4
Northeastern 6, Towson 3
Quinnipiac 18, Manhattan 3
Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3
Rider 5-5, Monmouth 3-6
Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd. to May 18
St. John’s 7, Seton Hall 6
St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7
UMass Lowell 6-7, Stony Brook 5-8
Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5
Campbell 13, Longwood 9
Clemson 10, Wake Forest 9
Duke 12, Miami 3
E. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2
East Carolina 5, Memphis 3
ETSU 2, Samford 1
FAU 8, Middle Tennessee 7
Florida St. 14, Louisville 3
Furman 8, Mercer 7, 10 innings
Gardner-Webb 11, UNC Asheville 4
Georgia 12, Alabama 2
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., ppd.
Georgia Tech 2, Pittsburgh 0
High Point 3, Radford 1
Houston 2, UCF 0
Jacksonville St. 14, Austin Peay 5
Kennesaw St. 10, Jacksonville 0
Liberty 4, FGCU 2
Lipscomb 4, North Alabama 0
Louisiana Tech 5, FIU 2
Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Louisiana-Monroe 9
LSU 5, Auburn 1
Mississippi St. 11, South Carolina 2
Morehead St. 8, SE Missouri 3
N.C. State 11, North Carolina 2
North Florida 7, Stetson 6
Presbyterian 6, Charleston Southern 4
Saint Louis 9, Richmond 7
South Florida 2, Wichita St. 0
Southern Miss. 10, UAB 5
Tennessee 7, Mississippi 5
The Citadel 5, W. Carolina 2
Troy 6, South Alabama 2
UConn 10, Tulane 6
UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2
UNC Wilmington 7, James Madison 4
UT Martin 7, Tennessee Tech 5
UTSA 5, Charlotte 2
Vanderbilt 12, Kentucky 4
VCU 3, George Mason 2
Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 3
VMI 7, E. Illinois 3
W. Kentucky 8, Old Dominion 7, 14 innings
Winthrop 6, S.C. Upstate 5
Wofford 18, UNC Greensboro 10
Ball St. 7, Toledo 6
Cent. Michigan 11, Miami (Ohio) 4
Cincinnati 10, Xavier 4
Creighton 4, Villanova 1
CSU Bakersfield 8, Chicago St. 2
Dallas Baptist 11, S. Illinois 6
Evansville 11, Illinois St. 8
Florida 2, Missouri 0
Fordham 4, Dayton 3
Indiana 11, Rutgers 4
Indiana St. 12, Bradley 8
Kansas 10, Kansas St. 0
Kent St. 5, E. Michigan 4
Michigan St. 5, Illinois 2
Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4
Missouri St. 11, Valparaiso 4
Murray St. 7, SIU Edwardsville 4
N. Illinois 7, Bowling Green 5
Northwestern 10, Minnesota 3
Ohio St. 6, Purdue 1
Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 8
S. Dakota St. 2-8 N. Dakota St., 1-1
W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 1
W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1
Wright St. 11, Oakland 3
Lamar 3, Cent. Arkansas 2
McNeese 16, Houston Baptist 6
Northwestern St. 9-4 Sam Houston St., 4-5
Oklahoma 13-4, Texas, 0-6
Stephen F. Austin 5, New Orleans 4
Air Force 12, San Jose St. 3
CS Northridge 10, San Francisco 9, 11 innings
Gonzaga 1, Loyola Marymount 0
New Mexico St. 18, Cal Baptist 6
Pepperdine 8, Saint Mary’s 5
Portland 6-5, Pacific, 3-6
Seattle 5, N. Colorado 2
Utah 2, Washington St. 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2
Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8 Delaware St. eliminated
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated
Texas Southern 6, Jackson St. 3, Jackson St. eliminated
Grambling St. 15, Alabama St. 9,
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region 1
Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1
Mercyhurst 2, Millersville 0, Millersville eliminated
Gannon 6, West Chester 4
Charleston 3, West Chester 1, West Chester eliminated
Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4
Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4
NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3
Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated
LIU Post 4, S. New Hampshire 3
Felician 6, Assumption 5, Assumption eliminated
Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5
Ashland 6, Northwood 5, Northwood eliminated
Midwest Region 2
Ill.-Springfield 6, Wayne St. (Mich.) 3
Drury 7, Quincy 5, Quincy eliminated
Tampa 9, West Florida 1
Nova Southeastern 6, Spring Hill 3, Spring Hill eliminated
Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4
Eckerd 10, Embry-Riddle 9, Embry-Riddle eliminated
North Greenville 4, Mount Olive 3, Mount Olive eliminated
Newberry 5, Young Harris 1, Young Harris eliminated
Colorado Mesa 13 W. Texas A&M 10, WTAM eliminated
Angelo St. 6, Lubbock Christian 1, LCU eliminated
Azusa Pacific 4, CS Monterey Bay 3, CSMB eliminated
Azusa Pacific 15, Cal Poly Pomona 3 , Cal Poly Pomona eliminated
UC San Diego 7, Montana St.-Billings 5, MSUB eliminated
|NCAA Division III
|Adrian (Mich.) Region
Denison 4 La Roche 0
Heidelberg 4, Adrian 3
Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4
Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale St. 2
|Birmingham (Ala.) Region
|(Best-of-5)
Game 1: Birmingham Southern 15, LaGrange 6
Game 2: LaGrange 11, Birmingham Southern 7
UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Wheaton (Mass.) 9, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 3
Baldwin Wallace 5, Saint John’s (Minn.) 4
Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0
Cortland 7, Alvernia 3
Tufts 13, Penn St. Harrisburg 5
MIT 5, Oswego St. 4
New England Coll. 10, S. Maine 2
Babson 7, Keystone 3
Trinity (Conn.) 11, Salve Regina 3
|Newport News (Va.) Region
|(Best-of-5)
Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4
|Orange (Calif.) Region
|(Best-of-5)
Game 1: Chapman 10, Whitman 5
Game 2: Whitman 2, Chapman 1
Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1
Coe 10, Aurora 1
Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Washington & Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1
Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6
Concordia (Texas) 12, Texas Lutheran 0
Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2
Kean 5, Shenandoah 3
Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2
Wis.-Whitewater 9, North Central (Ill.) 2
Case Western 4, Otterbein 2
Rochester 2, Wooster 1
