Friday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albany 2-5, Hartford 1-1

Arizona 15, Penn St. 5

Boston College 5,

Canisius 10, Niagara 4

Advertisement

Davidson 2, St. Bonaventure 1

Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8

George Washington at West Virginia, canc.

Georgetown 6, Butler 2

Hofstra 4-2, William & Mary 3-12

LIU Brooklyn 8, CCSU 6

Maine 4-1, Binghamton 1-2

Marist 15, Siena 2

Marshall 4, Rice 3

Maryland 8, Iowa 4

Northeastern 6, Towson 3

Quinnipiac 18, Manhattan 3

Rhode Island 13, La Salle 3

Rider 5-5, Monmouth 3-6

Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2, 10 innings

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, ppd. to May 18

St. John’s 7, Seton Hall 6

St. Peter’s 12, Iona 7

UMass Lowell 6-7, Stony Brook 5-8

Wagner 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 5

SOUTH

Campbell 13, Longwood 9

Clemson 10, Wake Forest 9

Duke 12, Miami 3

E. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2

East Carolina 5, Memphis 3

ETSU 2, Samford 1

FAU 8, Middle Tennessee 7

Florida St. 14, Louisville 3

Furman 8, Mercer 7, 10 innings

Gardner-Webb 11, UNC Asheville 4

Georgia 12, Alabama 2

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., ppd.

Georgia Tech 2, Pittsburgh 0

High Point 3, Radford 1

Houston 2, UCF 0

Jacksonville St. 14, Austin Peay 5

Kennesaw St. 10, Jacksonville 0

Liberty 4, FGCU 2

Lipscomb 4, North Alabama 0

Louisiana Tech 5, FIU 2

Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Louisiana-Monroe 9

LSU 5, Auburn 1

Mississippi St. 11, South Carolina 2

Morehead St. 8, SE Missouri 3

N.C. State 11, North Carolina 2

North Florida 7, Stetson 6

Presbyterian 6, Charleston Southern 4

Saint Louis 9, Richmond 7

South Florida 2, Wichita St. 0

Southern Miss. 10, UAB 5

Tennessee 7, Mississippi 5

The Citadel 5, W. Carolina 2

Troy 6, South Alabama 2

UConn 10, Tulane 6

UIC 6, N. Kentucky 2

UNC Wilmington 7, James Madison 4

UT Martin 7, Tennessee Tech 5

UTSA 5, Charlotte 2

Vanderbilt 12, Kentucky 4

VCU 3, George Mason 2

Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 3

VMI 7, E. Illinois 3

W. Kentucky 8, Old Dominion 7, 14 innings

Winthrop 6, S.C. Upstate 5

Wofford 18, UNC Greensboro 10

MIDWEST

Ball St. 7, Toledo 6

Cent. Michigan 11, Miami (Ohio) 4

Cincinnati 10, Xavier 4

Creighton 4, Villanova 1

CSU Bakersfield 8, Chicago St. 2

Dallas Baptist 11, S. Illinois 6

Evansville 11, Illinois St. 8

Florida 2, Missouri 0

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Indiana 11, Rutgers 4

Indiana St. 12, Bradley 8

Kansas 10, Kansas St. 0

Kent St. 5, E. Michigan 4

Michigan St. 5, Illinois 2

Milwaukee 5, Youngstown St. 4

Missouri St. 11, Valparaiso 4

Murray St. 7, SIU Edwardsville 4

N. Illinois 7, Bowling Green 5

Northwestern 10, Minnesota 3

Ohio St. 6, Purdue 1

Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 8

S. Dakota St. 2-8 N. Dakota St., 1-1

W. Illinois 4, Fort Wayne 1

W. Michigan 7, Ohio 1

Wright St. 11, Oakland 3

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 3, Cent. Arkansas 2

McNeese 16, Houston Baptist 6

Northwestern St. 9-4 Sam Houston St., 4-5

Oklahoma 13-4, Texas, 0-6

Stephen F. Austin 5, New Orleans 4

FAR WEST

Air Force 12, San Jose St. 3

CS Northridge 10, San Francisco 9, 11 innings

Gonzaga 1, Loyola Marymount 0

New Mexico St. 18, Cal Baptist 6

Pepperdine 8, Saint Mary’s 5

Portland 6-5, Pacific, 3-6

Seattle 5, N. Colorado 2

Utah 2, Washington St. 1

TOURNAMENTS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Norfolk St. 4, N.C. A&T 2

Florida A&M 9, Delaware St. 8 Delaware St. eliminated

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling St. 9, Prairie View A&M 8, PVAM eliminated

Texas Southern 6, Jackson St. 3, Jackson St. eliminated

Grambling St. 15, Alabama St. 9,

NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 1

Bloomsburg 2, Millersville 1

Mercyhurst 2, Millersville 0, Millersville eliminated

Atlantic Region 2

Gannon 6, West Chester 4

Charleston 3, West Chester 1, West Chester eliminated

Cent. Region 1

Augustana (S.D.) 9, Ark.-Monticello 4

Cent. Region 2

Cent. Missouri 6, Cent. Oklahoma 4

East Region 1

NYIT 9, Franklin Pierce 3

Wilmington 14, Adelphi 5, Adelphi eliminated

East Region 2

LIU Post 4, S. New Hampshire 3

Felician 6, Assumption 5, Assumption eliminated

Midwest Region 1

Tiffin 8, Bellarmine 5

Ashland 6, Northwood 5, Northwood eliminated

Midwest Region 2

Ill.-Springfield 6, Wayne St. (Mich.) 3

Drury 7, Quincy 5, Quincy eliminated

South Region 1

Tampa 9, West Florida 1

Nova Southeastern 6, Spring Hill 3, Spring Hill eliminated

South Region 2

Delta St. 6, Valdosta St. 4

Eckerd 10, Embry-Riddle 9, Embry-Riddle eliminated

Southeast Region 1

North Greenville 4, Mount Olive 3, Mount Olive eliminated

Southeast Region 2

Newberry 5, Young Harris 1, Young Harris eliminated

South Central Region 1

Colorado Mesa 13 W. Texas A&M 10, WTAM eliminated

South Central Region 2

Angelo St. 6, Lubbock Christian 1, LCU eliminated

West Region 1

Azusa Pacific 4, CS Monterey Bay 3, CSMB eliminated

Azusa Pacific 15, Cal Poly Pomona 3 , Cal Poly Pomona eliminated

West Region 2

UC San Diego 7, Montana St.-Billings 5, MSUB eliminated

NCAA Division III Adrian (Mich.) Region

Denison 4 La Roche 0

Heidelberg 4, Adrian 3

Baltimore Region

Susquehanna 5, College of N.J. 4

Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale St. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Region (Best-of-5)

Game 1: Birmingham Southern 15, LaGrange 6

Game 2: LaGrange 11, Birmingham Southern 7

Boston Region

UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1

Wheaton (Mass.) 9, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 3

Chicago Region

Baldwin Wallace 5, Saint John’s (Minn.) 4

Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0

Cortland (N.Y.) Region

Cortland 7, Alvernia 3

Tufts 13, Penn St. Harrisburg 5

Gorham (Maine) Region

MIT 5, Oswego St. 4

New England Coll. 10, S. Maine 2

Hartford (Conn.) Region

Babson 7, Keystone 3

Trinity (Conn.) 11, Salve Regina 3

Newport News (Va.) Region (Best-of-5)

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4

Orange (Calif.) Region (Best-of-5)

Game 1: Chapman 10, Whitman 5

Game 2: Whitman 2, Chapman 1

St. Louis Region

Washington (Mo.) 14, Cornell (Iowa) 1

Coe 10, Aurora 1

Salisbury (Md.) Region

Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2

Washington & Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1

Seguin (Texas) Region

Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6

Concordia (Texas) 12, Texas Lutheran 0

Union (N.J.) Region

Westfield St. 4, Ithaca 2

Kean 5, Shenandoah 3

Whitewater (Wis.) Region

Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2

Wis.-Whitewater 9, North Central (Ill.) 2

Wooster (Ohio) Region

Case Western 4, Otterbein 2

Rochester 2, Wooster 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.