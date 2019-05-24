Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 24, 2019 3:15 pm
 
TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

Stony Brook 5, Binghamton 4

Atlantic Coast Conference
Pool B

Georgia Tech 5, Duke 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Fordham 4, Dayton 2

Big Ten Conference

Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2

Colonial Athletic Association

Northeastern 8, Charleston 7, Charleston eliminated

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 6, Fairfield 4

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 4, S. Illinois 1, SIU eliminated

Southland Conference

SE Louisiana 4, Stephen F. Austin 3, SFA eliminated

Summit League

Omaha 3, Oral Roberts 2

