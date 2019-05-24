Friday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

Stony Brook 5, Binghamton 4

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool B

Georgia Tech 5, Duke 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Fordham 4, Dayton 2

Big South Conference

Campbell 13, Winthrop 5

Advertisement

Big Ten Conference

Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2

Nebraska 11, Iowa 1

Colonial Athletic Association

Northeastern 8, Charleston 7, Charleston eliminated

Horizon League

UIC 11, Wright St. 6, 10 innings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 6, Fairfield 4

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 6, Miami (Ohio) 5, 17 innings, MU eliminated

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 4, S. Illinois 1, SIU eliminated

Northeast Conference

Wagner 11, Sacred Heart 7, SHU eliminated

Ohio Valley Conference

Jacksonville St. 8, Austin Peay 4

Southland Conference

SE Louisiana 4, Stephen F. Austin 3, SFA eliminated

Summit League

Omaha 3, Oral Roberts 2

NCAA Division II Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Charleston (W.Va.) 10, Mercyhurst 2, Charleston leads 1-0

Ashland 7, Ill.-Springfield 4, Ashland leads 1-0

Tampa 3, Delta St. 1, Tampa leads 1-0

NCAA Division III Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 7, Cortland 6, Babson leads 1-0

UMass Boston 5, New England Coll. 4, UMB leads 1-0

Heidelberg 8, Wooster 5, Heidelberg leads 1-0

Johns Hopkins 6, Shenandoah 3, JHU leads 1-0

Washington & Jefferson 8, Misericordia 3, W&J leads 1-0

Webster 4, Concordia Chicago 3, Webster leads

NAIA

Indiana Tech 3, Bellevue 2, 10 innings

NCCAA Pool A

Toccoa Falls 6, Hiwasse 4

Pool B

Coll. of the Ozarks 5, Warner 4, 10 innings

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.