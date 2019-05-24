Friday’s College Baseball Scores

|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
Stony Brook 5, Binghamton 4
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Pool B
Georgia Tech 5, Duke 4
Fordham 4, Dayton 2
Campbell 13, Winthrop 5
Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2
Nebraska 11, Iowa 1
|Colonial Athletic Association
Northeastern 8, Charleston 7, Charleston eliminated
UIC 11, Wright St. 6, 10 innings
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quinnipiac 6, Fairfield 4
Ohio 6, Miami (Ohio) 5, 17 innings, MU eliminated
|Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana St. 4, S. Illinois 1, SIU eliminated
Wagner 11, Sacred Heart 7, SHU eliminated
Jacksonville St. 8, Austin Peay 4
SE Louisiana 4, Stephen F. Austin 3, SFA eliminated
Omaha 3, Oral Roberts 2
|NCAA Division II
|Super Regionals (Best-of-3)
Charleston (W.Va.) 10, Mercyhurst 2, Charleston leads 1-0
Ashland 7, Ill.-Springfield 4, Ashland leads 1-0
Tampa 3, Delta St. 1, Tampa leads 1-0
|NCAA Division III
|Super Regionals (Best-of-3)
Babson 7, Cortland 6, Babson leads 1-0
UMass Boston 5, New England Coll. 4, UMB leads 1-0
Heidelberg 8, Wooster 5, Heidelberg leads 1-0
Johns Hopkins 6, Shenandoah 3, JHU leads 1-0
Washington & Jefferson 8, Misericordia 3, W&J leads 1-0
Webster 4, Concordia Chicago 3, Webster leads
Indiana Tech 3, Bellevue 2, 10 innings
Toccoa Falls 6, Hiwasse 4
Coll. of the Ozarks 5, Warner 4, 10 innings
