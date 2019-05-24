Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 24, 2019
 
TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

Stony Brook 5, Binghamton 4

Atlantic Coast Conference
Pool B

Georgia Tech 5, Duke 4

Atlantic 10 Conference

Fordham 4, Dayton 2

Big South Conference

Campbell 13, Winthrop 5

Big Ten Conference

Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2

Nebraska 11, Iowa 1

Colonial Athletic Association

Northeastern 8, Charleston 7, Charleston eliminated

Horizon League

UIC 11, Wright St. 6, 10 innings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 6, Fairfield 4

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 6, Miami (Ohio) 5, 17 innings, MU eliminated

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 4, S. Illinois 1, SIU eliminated

Northeast Conference

Wagner 11, Sacred Heart 7, SHU eliminated

Ohio Valley Conference

Jacksonville St. 8, Austin Peay 4

Southland Conference

SE Louisiana 4, Stephen F. Austin 3, SFA eliminated

Summit League

Omaha 3, Oral Roberts 2

NCAA Division II
Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Charleston (W.Va.) 10, Mercyhurst 2, Charleston leads 1-0

Ashland 7, Ill.-Springfield 4, Ashland leads 1-0

Tampa 3, Delta St. 1, Tampa leads 1-0

NCAA Division III
Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 7, Cortland 6, Babson leads 1-0

UMass Boston 5, New England Coll. 4, UMB leads 1-0

Heidelberg 8, Wooster 5, Heidelberg leads 1-0

Johns Hopkins 6, Shenandoah 3, JHU leads 1-0

Washington & Jefferson 8, Misericordia 3, W&J leads 1-0

Webster 4, Concordia Chicago 3, Webster leads

NAIA

Indiana Tech 3, Bellevue 2, 10 innings

NCCAA
Pool A

Toccoa Falls 6, Hiwasse 4

Pool B

Coll. of the Ozarks 5, Warner 4, 10 innings

