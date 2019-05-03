Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Jon Edwards from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Tyson Ross from the paternity list.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected RHP Derek Law from Buffalo (IL). Designated UTL UTIL Alen Hanson for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Tim Locastro from Reno (PCL). Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Reno. Sent RHP Matt Koch outright to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Oscar De La Cruz from restricted list and assigned him to Tennessee (SL). Transferred RHP Tony Barnette to the 60-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of OF Nick Senzel from Louisville. Optioned RHP Matt Bowman to Louisville. Transferred 2B Scooter Gennett to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated C Chris Iannetta from the 10-day IL. Designated C Drew Butera for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Austin Brice from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jarlin García to New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of INF Adeiny Hechavarría from Syracuse (IL). Optioned INF Dominic Smith to Syracuse. Transferred RHP Drew Smith to the 60-Day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF-OF José Osuna from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Perdomo to El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Brett Kennedy to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Alex Dickerson from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Mike Gerber from Sacramento. Placed C Erik Kratz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Designated OF Gerardo Parra for assignment.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP Matt Ruppenthal was transferred from extended spring training to the team. Placed OF Marty Costes on the 7-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Matt Kostalos.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Sean Nolin. Announced the contract of Tim Melville was purchased by Colorado (NL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Hunter Wood.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released 1B Graylin Derke, OF Cutter McDowell and C Peter Yorgen.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released 1B Logan Blackfan.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released OF Aaron Bailey and RHP David Palmer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia G Ben Simmons $20,000 and assessed him a Flagrant Foul 1 for making contact to the groin of Toronto G Kyle Lowry during a May 2 game.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed coach Jim Boylen to a contract extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Monty Williams coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Maxx Williams to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with RB Qadree Ollison, RB Marcus Green, DE John Cominsky and CB Jordan Miller.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Dorian Baker, QB David Blough, TE Stephen Carlson, OT Brian Fineanganofo, P Jamie Gillan, RB Darrin Hall, S J.T. Hassell, WR D.J. Montgomery, DE Jarrell Owens, CB Jermaine Ponder, DE Wyatt Ray, LB Anthony Stubbs, C Trevon Tate, C Willie Wright and LB Dedrick Young II.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DE Rashan Gary, S Darnell Savage, DT Kingsley Keke, CB Ka’dar Holloman, RB Dexter Williams, LB Ty Summers, LB Curtis Bolton, WR Matthew Eaton, CB Kabion Ento, CB Javien Hamilton, TE Davis Koppenhaver, OT Yosh Nijman, LB Randy Ramsey, LB Greg Roberts, CB Nydair Rouse, QB Manny Wilkins and G Larry Williams.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Ben Banogu, OL Jackson Barton, OL Javon Patterson, DE Gerri Green, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin, WR Penny Hart, K Clayton Hatfield, TE Hale Hentges, DE Jegs Jegede, CB Jamal Peters, CB Chris Rayford, DT Johnny Robinson and DT Jordan Thompson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Armon Watts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Julian Love, OT George Asafo-Adjei, DT Chris Slayton, QB Eric Dungey, OT Paul Adams, DB Jake Carlock, DB Mark McLaurin, DB Jacob Thieneman, TE C.J. Conrad, DE Jeremiah Harris, DE Nate Harvey, RB Jon Hilliman, C James O’Hagan, LB Josiah Tauaefa, WR Alex Wesley, WR Reggie White. Waived WR Jawill Davis and OT Jylan Ware.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed RB Isaiah Crowell on the injured reserve list. Signed LB Te’von Coney, G Lester Cotton Sr., WR Keelan Doss, LB Koa Farmer, FB Alec Ingold, OT Andre James, CB Dylan Mabin, G Lukayus McNeil, CB Keisean Nixon and OT Tyler Roemer.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Zach Brown to a one-year contract. Claimed safety Blake Countess off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LBs Taylor Reed and Vincent Schiffner.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Jan Rutta to a one-year, one-way contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland D Doyle Somerby one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a May 1 game at Toronto.

ECHL

ECHL — Fined Toledo’s Kevin Tansey an undisclosed amount for his actions in a May 1 game against Cincinnati.

READING ROYALS — Named Chris Powell director of corporate sales and sponsorships.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $225,000 in general allocation money for the 2019 from the LA Galaxy for $300,000 in targeted allocation money for 2019.

D.C. UNITED — Claimed D Marquinhos Pedroso off waivers from FC Dallas.

FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2020 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick from D.C. United for $100,000 in general allocation money. Waived D Marquinhos Pedroso.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded D Francisco Calvo to Chicago for $100,000 in general allocation money and $50,000 in targeted allocation money in 2019 and $100,000 in general allocation money and $150,000 in targeted allocation money in 2020.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed D Hannah Davison, G Alison Jahansouz and D Kayla Sharples as supplemental players and F Jenna Szczesny to a National Team replacement contract.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Hunter Jenkins men’s assistant basketball coach.

CONCORDIA (WIS.) — Announced the retirement of men’s soccer coach Tom Saleska.

DUKE — Extended football coach David Cutcliffe’s contract through the 2022 season.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Luis Lopez men’s assistant basketball coach.

PURDUE — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Jahaad Proctor has transferred from High Point.

ST. ANDREWS — Named Phil Fecteau men’s & women’s golf coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Andre Bell men’s assistant basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Leah Best assistant volleyball coach.

