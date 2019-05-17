Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Sandy Leon on paternity leave. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment. Selected the contract of C Oscar Hernandez from Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Reed Garrett for assignment. Recalled RHP Sandy Baez from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Omaha (PCL). Recalled RHP Heath Fillmyer from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-dy IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled INF Luis Arraez from Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Nick Rumbleow for assignment. Claimed RHP Andrew Moore off waivers from San Francisco and assigned him to Arkansas (TL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Anthony Bemboom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated RHP Aaron Slegers for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Josh VanMeter to Louisville (IL). Recalled LHP Cody Reed from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL. Recalld INF Matt Beaty from Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned 3B Cory Spangenberg outright to San Antonio (PCL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jordan Cummings to Schaumburg (Frontier), RHP Chris Pennell to Lake Erie (Frontier) and RHP Duke von Schamman to York (Atlantic) for players to be named. Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Josh Prince. Added C Luan Chenchen and C Li Ning; RHPs Liu Guoqing, Gan Quan and Zhang Tao; LHPs Mi Jia Hong and Sang Yang; INFs Chen Jenpeng, Cao Jie, Yang Jin and Luo Jinjun; and OFs Du Nan and Han Xiao to the active roster.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Floyd.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Aldrick Robinson to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB D.J. Killings. Signed S Isaiah Johnson.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL Tyler Howell and Mason Woods. Signed WR Diego Jair Viamontes Cotera, DL Lucky Daniels, PK Gregory Hutchins, LBs Daniel Carrete Landeros and Maxime Rouyer and DBs Josh Johnson, Jesse Joseph and Alfonsin Romero.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Malik Richards. Signed WR Dylan Schrot and DE Jonathan Kongbo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Haydn Fleury to Charlotte (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced the resignation of president of hockey operations John Davidson.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Houston F/D Rachel Daly for unsportsmanlike conduct.

USL Championship

HARTFORD ATHLETIC — Named Paul Buckle technical advisor to the chairman and CEO.

COLLEGE

CLARKE — Named Max Ruhl women’s lacrosse coach.

CLEMSON — Announced freshman men’s basketball F Khavon Moore is transferring from Texas Tech.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Announced graduate QB Tommy Stevens is transferring from Penn State.

