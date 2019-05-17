Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Sandy Leon on paternity leave. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment. Selected the contract of C Oscar Hernandez from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Reed Garrett for assignment. Recalled RHP Sandy Baez from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Omaha (PCL). Recalled RHP Heath Fillmyer from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Kyle Calhoun from paternity leave.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-dy IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled INF Luis Arraez from Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Nick Rumbleow for assignment. Claimed RHP Andrew Moore off waivers from San Francisco and assigned him to Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma. Selected RHP Ryan Garton from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma. Designated LHP Zac Rosscup for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Anthony Bemboom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated RHP Aaron Slegers for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Josh VanMeter to Louisville (IL). Recalled LHP Cody Reed from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP DJ Johnson and INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brendan Rogers from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL. Recalld INF Matt Beaty from Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned 3B Cory Spangenberg outright to San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected OF Carlos Gómez from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Michael Conforto on the seven-day IL. Designated OF Keon Broxton for assignment. Recalled RHP Paul Sewald from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Richard Rodríguez to Indianapolis. Selected the contract of RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Luke Gregerson for assignment. Optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Carlos Martínez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated C Buster Posey from the concussion IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Wilmer Difo to Fresno (PCL). Placed RHP Aníbal Sánchez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated SS Trea Turner from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Fresno.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jordan Cummings to Schaumburg (Frontier), RHP Chris Pennell to Lake Erie (Frontier) and RHP Duke von Schamman to York (Atlantic) for players to be named. Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Josh Prince. Added C Luan Chenchen and C Li Ning; RHPs Liu Guoqing, Gan Quan and Zhang Tao; LHPs Mi Jia Hong and Sang Yang; INFs Chen Jenpeng, Cao Jie, Yang Jin and Luo Jinjun; and OFs Du Nan and Han Xiao to the active roster.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed LHP Orleny Quiroz.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Steven Kraft and RHPs Chris Pennell and Ivan Vietez.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Yeison Medina.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Dismissed Indiana G Tyreke Evans and disqualified him from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Floyd and LBs Shane Ray and Pernell McPhee.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Aldrick Robinson to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB D.J. Killings. Signed S Isaiah Johnson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived LS Dan Godsil. Signed WR Bryant Mitchell.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Released FB Rolly Lumbala.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed DL Jonathan Massaquoi.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL Tyler Howell and Mason Woods. Signed WR Diego Jair Viamontes Cotera, DL Lucky Daniels, PK Gregory Hutchins, LBs Daniel Carrete Landeros and Maxime Rouyer and DBs Josh Johnson, Jesse Joseph and Alfonsin Romero.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed OL Jesse Gibbon, WRs Nikola Kalinic and David Ungerer III, RB Maleek Irons, DT Sheriden Lawley, DEs Derek Dufault and Malcolm Campbell and LS/LB Gordon Whyte.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Malik Richards. Signed WR Dylan Schrot and DE Jonathan Kongbo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Haydn Fleury to Charlotte (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced the resignation of president of hockey operations John Davidson.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned D Derek Sheppard to Florida (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended LA F Zlatan Ibrahimovic two games for violent conduct.

SPORTING KC — Signed F Wilson Harris to a short-term agreement.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Houston F/D Rachel Daly for unsportsmanlike conduct.

USL Championship

HARTFORD ATHLETIC — Named Paul Buckle technical advisor to the chairman and CEO.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted Memphis QB Brady White an additional year of eligibility.

CLARKE — Named Max Ruhl women’s lacrosse coach.

CLEMSON — Announced freshman men’s basketball F Khavon Moore is transferring from Texas Tech.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Announced graduate QB Tommy Stevens is transferring from Penn State.

