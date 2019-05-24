Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Joey Rickard to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Konner Wade from Sugar Land (Atlantic). Sent 2B Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia to Portland (EL) for rehab assignments.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Neil Ramirez outright to Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Austin Adams for release or assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Khris Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled OF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Ryan Garton outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Elvis Luciano on the bereavement list. Optioned INF Richard Ureña and OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo (IL). Designated LHP Ryan Feierabend for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Cavan Biggio from Buffalo. Recalled INF/OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed OF David Peralta on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled OF Tim Locastro and INF Kevin Cron from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Matt Joyce on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Kyle Garlick from Oklahoma City (PCL). Traded 3B Mike Ahmed to Seattle for cash.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Chad Wallach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated OF Isaac Galloway for assignment. Selected the contract of C Bryan Holaday from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Nelson to San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Ryan O’Rourke to Syracuse (IL). Signed RHP Ervin Santana to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Dickerson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of INF/OF Josh Naylor from El Paso (PCL). Transferred LHP Aaron Loup to the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Amalio Diaz and Alexis Candelario.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed UT Jared Morello and C Luis Touron.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Anthony Baleto.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Cousins.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Tyler Barss and INF Javiar Betancourt. Signed LHP Josh LaPiana.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Joe Becht to Fargo-Moorhead (AA).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed coach Terry Stotts to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey through the 2023-24 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Jake Smith.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of D.C. United M Paul Arriola for violent conduct.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the resignation of youth technical director Larry Sunderland, to become director of player development for FC Cincinnati.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Named Sir Philip Craven, Avril Martindale, Sal Perna and Bob Harayda to the supervisory board.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility to Kansas men’s basketball F Silvio De Sousa.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Promoted J.D. Powell to associate men’s head basketball coach. Named Eric Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach, Luke Simons director of men’s basketball operations and Carlie Heineman director of women’s basketball operations.

LANDER — Named Justin Griffith assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Ryan Berryman associate athletic director for business operations.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Tim Taylor assistant women’s basketball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Ben Korren, Nick Lagroone and Trey Meyer assistant men’s basketball coaches and Trey Johnson director of men’s basketball operations.

RICE — Named Vince Alexander assistant men’s basketball coach.

