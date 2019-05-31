Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected INF Cheslor Cuthbert from Omaha (PCL). Designated INF/OF Chris Owings for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Ruben Alaniz off waivers by Cincinnati.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released C Francis Prettitore and LHP Brandon Sherman.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Lenik to Boston (AL) and the contract of LHP Eric Stout to Cincinnati (NL).

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed RHP Cui Enting, C Li Ning and OF Song Yunqi from the active roster. Activated LHP Mi Jia Hong, INF Yang Jin and RHP Zhang Yi.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL T.J. Clemmings. Waived OL Tommy Doles.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Joel Kiviranta to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia D Kai Wagner an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a May 29 match against Colorado.

COLLEGE

HIGH POINT — Named Chelsea Banbury women’s basketball coach.

KANSAS STATE — Promoted Ebony Haliburton to women’s basketball assistant coach and Sadie Murren to director of student-athlete development for women’s basketball. Named Staci Gregorio coordinator of video operations for women’s basketball.

LEHIGH — Named Quinn McDowell men’s assistant basketball coach. Promoted Greg Tarca to men’s director of basketball operations and Billy Dunn student-athlete support and enrichment coordinator for men’s basketball.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Paul Pressey special assistant to the men’s basketball coach and Steve DeMeo men’s assistant basketball coach.

VIRGINIA — Announced men’s senior basketball F Sam Hauser has transferred from Marquette.

