Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected INF Cheslor Cuthbert from Omaha (PCL). Designated INF/OF Chris Owings for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP John Curtiss. Designated RHP Matt Ramset for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Ruben Alaniz off waivers by Cincinnati.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP David Carpenter from Nashville (PCL). Optioned OF Zack Granite to Nashville.

Advertisement

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned OF Yonathan Daza and LHP Kyle Freeland to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Neil Walker on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF JT Riddle from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Seth Lugo from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Purchased the contract of C Andrew Knizner from Memphis (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Lenik to Boston (AL) and the contract of LHP Eric Stout to Cincinnati (NL).

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed RHP Cui Enting, C Li Ning and OF Song Yunqi from the active roster. Activated LHP Mi Jia Hong, INF Yang Jin and RHP Zhang Yi.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released C Francis Prettitore and LHP Brandon Sherman.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of UTL Taylor Lane to the New York Mets.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Cody Luther. Released RHP Ryan Gowens and RHP Sean Johnson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Gavin Stupienski.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Chase Adkins.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP A.J. Bogucki.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Colby Blueberg.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Indianapolis QB Chad Kelly for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL T.J. Clemmings. Waived OL Tommy Doles.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Joel Kiviranta to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Arnaud Durandeau on a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia D Kai Wagner an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a May 29 match against Colorado.

COLLEGE

HIGH POINT — Named Chelsea Banbury women’s basketball coach.

KANSAS STATE — Promoted Ebony Haliburton to women’s basketball assistant coach and Sadie Murren to director of student-athlete development for women’s basketball. Named Staci Gregorio coordinator of video operations for women’s basketball.

LEHIGH — Named Quinn McDowell men’s assistant basketball coach. Promoted Greg Tarca to men’s director of basketball operations and Billy Dunn student-athlete support and enrichment coordinator for men’s basketball.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Paul Pressey special assistant to the men’s basketball coach and Steve DeMeo men’s assistant basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Jessica Jackson director of recruiting operations for women’s basketball, Catherine Greene director of women’s basketball operations and Tyler Watson as strength and conditioning coach for women’s basketball. Named Alex Varlan director of scouting and analytics for women’s basketball and Heather Ervin director of player relations and administration for women’s basketball.

VIRGINIA — Announced men’s senior basketball F Sam Hauser has transferred from Marquette.

YALE — Named Haibin Wang men’s and women’s fencing coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.