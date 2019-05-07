At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 0 0 000 — Washington 0 0 000 — Joliet 0 0 000 — Windy City 0 0 000 — Lake Erie 0 0 000 — West Division W L Pct. GB Gateway 0 0 000 — Southern Illinois 0 0 000 — Florence 0 0 000 — River City 0 0 000 — Evansville 0 0 000 —

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Washington at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Lake Erie at Florence, ppd.

Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.