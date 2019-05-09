Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 9, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Lake Erie 0 0 000 ½
Schaumburg 0 0 000 ½
Windy City 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 0 0 000
Gateway 0 0 000
Florence 0 0 000
Evansville 0 0 000
River City 0 1 .000 ½

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 7, River City 5

Lake Erie at Florence, ppd.

Joliet 2, Windy City 1

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Washington at River City, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.