|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Joliet
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Schaumburg
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Windy City
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Gateway
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Florence
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Southern Illinois
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Evansville
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
River City 3, Washington 2
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, cancelled
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie 6, Windy City 4
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.
