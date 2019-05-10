Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Frontier League

May 10, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 1 0 1.000
Joliet 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 1 .500 ½
Schaumburg 0 0 000 ½
Windy City 0 2 .000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 1 1 .500
Gateway 0 0 000
Florence 0 0 000
Southern Illinois 0 0 000
Evansville 0 0 000

___

Friday’s Games

River City 3, Washington 2

Evansville 9, Southern Illinois 4

Joliet at Florence, cancelled

Schaumburg 6, Gateway 1

Lake Erie 6, Windy City 4

Saturday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.

Sports News

