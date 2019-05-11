Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 11, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 1 1 .500
Lake Erie 1 1 .500
Windy City 1 2 .333 ½
Washington 1 2 .333 ½
Joliet 1 2 .333 ½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 2 0 1.000
River City 2 1 .667 ½
Gateway 1 1 .500 1
Evansville 0 0 000 1
Southern Illinois 0 0 000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 2, Joliet 1

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 0

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

River City 9, Washington 0

Gateway 3, Schaumburg 2

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

