|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Lake Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Joliet
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|River City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Gateway
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Evansville
|0
|0
|000
|1
|Southern Illinois
|0
|0
|000
|1
___
Florence 2, Joliet 1
Windy City 3, Lake Erie 0
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
River City 9, Washington 0
Gateway 3, Schaumburg 2
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
