The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

May 12, 2019 1:42 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 1 1 .500
Schaumburg 1 1 .500
Joliet 1 2 .333 ½
Windy City 1 2 .333 ½
Washington 1 2 .333 ½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 2 0 1.000
Evansville 1 0 1.000 ½
River City 2 1 .667 ½
Gateway 1 1 .500 1
Southern Illinois 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 2, Joliet 1

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 0

River City 9, Washington 0

Gateway 3, Schaumburg 2

Evansville 6, Southern Illinois 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

