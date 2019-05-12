Listen Live Sports

May 12, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 2 1 .667
Schaumburg 1 1 .500 ½
Joliet 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 3 .250
Windy City 1 3 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 2 0 1.000
River City 3 1 .750
Gateway 1 1 .500 1
Evansville 1 1 .500 1
Southern Illinois 1 1 .500 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois 13, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 1, Windy City 0

River City 4, Washington 0

Joliet at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway 4, Schaumburg 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

