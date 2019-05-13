At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 2 1 .667 — Joliet 2 2 .500 ½ Schaumburg 1 2 .333 1 Windy City 1 3 .250 1½ Washington 1 3 .250 1½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 3 1 .750 — Gateway 2 1 .667 ½ Evansville 2 1 .667 ½ Florence 2 1 .667 ½ Southern Illinois 1 2 .333 1½

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois 13, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 1, Windy City 0

River City 4, Washington 0

Gateway 4, Schaumburg 1

Joliet 6, Florence 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

