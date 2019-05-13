|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Joliet
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Schaumburg
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Gateway
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Evansville
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Florence
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Southern Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
___
Southern Illinois 13, Evansville 2
Lake Erie 1, Windy City 0
River City 4, Washington 0
Gateway 4, Schaumburg 1
Joliet 6, Florence 5
No games scheduled
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
