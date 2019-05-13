Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 13, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 2 1 .667
Joliet 2 2 .500 ½
Schaumburg 1 2 .333 1
Windy City 1 3 .250
Washington 1 3 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 3 1 .750
Gateway 2 1 .667 ½
Evansville 2 1 .667 ½
Florence 2 1 .667 ½
Southern Illinois 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

