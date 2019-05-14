Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 14, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 3 1 .750
Joliet 2 2 .500 1
Schaumburg 1 2 .333
Windy City 1 3 .250 2
Washington 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 3 1 .750
Gateway 2 1 .667 ½
Evansville 2 1 .667 ½
Florence 2 1 .667 ½
Southern Illinois 1 3 .250 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 7, Southern Illinois 2

Washington at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Evansville at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.