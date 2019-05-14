|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Joliet
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Schaumburg
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Gateway
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Evansville
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Florence
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Southern Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Lake Erie 7, Southern Illinois 2
Schaumburg 3, Washington 2
Evansville at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet 2, Gateway 0
Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.
Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
River City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.
Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.