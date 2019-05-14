At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 3 1 .750 — Joliet 3 2 .600 ½ Schaumburg 2 2 .500 1 Windy City 2 3 .400 1½ Washington 1 4 .200 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 3 1 .750 — Florence 2 1 .667 ½ Gateway 2 2 .500 1 Evansville 2 2 .500 1 Southern Illinois 1 3 .250 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 7, Southern Illinois 2

Schaumburg 3, Washington 2

Joliet 2, Gateway 0

Advertisement

Windy City 7, Evansville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.