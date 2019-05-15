|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Joliet
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Schaumburg
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Gateway
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|River City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Southern Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Evansville
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
___
Gateway 6, Joliet 5
Windy City 7, Evansville 0
Washington 6, Schaumburg 4
Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 3
Florence 6, River City 4
River City 11, Florence 1
Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.
Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
