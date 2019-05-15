Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 15, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 3 2 .600
Joliet 3 3 .500 ½
Windy City 3 3 .500 ½
Schaumburg 2 3 .400 1
Washington 2 4 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 3 1 .750
Gateway 3 2 .600 ½
River City 3 2 .600 ½
Southern Illinois 2 3 .400
Evansville 2 3 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 6, Joliet 5

Windy City 7, Evansville 0

Washington 6, Schaumburg 4

Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 3

Florence 6, River City 4

River City 11, Florence 1

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

