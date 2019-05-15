At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 3 2 .600 — Joliet 3 3 .500 ½ Windy City 3 3 .500 ½ Schaumburg 2 3 .400 1 Washington 2 4 .333 1½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 4 2 .667 — Florence 3 2 .600 ½ Gateway 3 2 .600 ½ Southern Illinois 2 3 .400 1½ Evansville 2 3 .400 1½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 6, Joliet 5

Windy City 7, Evansville 0

Washington 6, Schaumburg 4

Advertisement

Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 3

Florence 6, River City 4

River City 11, Florence 1

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.