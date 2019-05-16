At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 4 2 .667 — Schaumburg 3 3 .500 1 Joliet 3 4 .429 1½ Windy City 3 4 .429 1½ Washington 2 5 .286 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 4 2 .667 — Gateway 4 2 .667 — Florence 3 2 .600 ½ Evansville 3 3 .500 1 Southern Illinois 2 4 .333 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Gateway 8, Joliet 2

Evansville 12, Windy City 2

Lake Erie 7, Southern Illinois 6

Schaumburg 6, Washington 4

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

