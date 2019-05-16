|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Schaumburg
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Joliet
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Windy City
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Gateway
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Florence
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Evansville
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Southern Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Gateway 8, Joliet 2
Evansville 12, Windy City 2
Lake Erie 7, Southern Illinois 6
Schaumburg 6, Washington 4
Florence 3, River City 1
Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
