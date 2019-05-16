Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 16, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 4 2 .667
Schaumburg 3 3 .500 1
Windy City 3 4 .429
Joliet 3 4 .429
Washington 2 5 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 4 2 .667
Gateway 4 2 .667
River City 4 3 .571 ½
Evansville 3 3 .500 1
Southern Illinois 2 4 .333 2

Thursday’s Games

Gateway 8, Joliet 2

Evansville 12, Windy City 2

Lake Erie 7, Southern Illinois 6

Schaumburg 6, Washington 4

Florence 3, River City 1

Friday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

