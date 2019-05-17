|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Joliet
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Windy City
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Schaumburg
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gateway
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Evansville
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|River City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Florence
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Southern Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Evansville 4, Florence 3
River City 9, Gateway 8
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 2
Joliet 3, Schaumburg 0
Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 1:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:05 p.m.
