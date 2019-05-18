Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 18, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 5 2 .714
Joliet 4 4 .500
Schaumburg 3 4 .429 2
Windy City 3 5 .375
Washington 2 6 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 5 3 .625
Florence 4 3 .571 ½
Gateway 4 3 .571 ½
Evansville 4 3 .571 ½
Southern Illinois 3 4 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Florence 3

River City 9, Gateway 8

Lake Erie 8, Washington 7

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 2

Joliet 3, Schaumburg 0

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 1:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.