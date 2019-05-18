At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 5 2 .714 — Joliet 4 4 .500 1½ Schaumburg 3 4 .429 2 Windy City 3 5 .375 2½ Washington 2 6 .250 3½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 5 3 .625 — Evansville 4 3 .571 ½ Gateway 4 3 .571 ½ Florence 4 3 .571 ½ Southern Illinois 3 4 .429 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Florence 3

River City 9, Gateway 8

Lake Erie 8, Washington 7

Advertisement

Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 2

Joliet 3, Schaumburg 0

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 1:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.