Frontier League

May 18, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 5 2 .714
Joliet 4 4 .500
Schaumburg 3 4 .429 2
Windy City 3 5 .375
Washington 2 6 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 5 3 .625
Evansville 4 3 .571 ½
Gateway 4 3 .571 ½
Florence 4 3 .571 ½
Southern Illinois 3 4 .429

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

