|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Joliet
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Schaumburg
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Washington
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Evansville
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Gateway
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Florence
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Southern Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
___
Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
