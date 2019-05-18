At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 5 2 .714 — Joliet 4 4 .500 1½ Schaumburg 3 4 .429 2 Windy City 3 6 .333 3 Washington 2 6 .250 3½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 5 3 .625 — Evansville 4 3 .571 ½ Gateway 4 3 .571 ½ Florence 4 3 .571 ½ Southern Illinois 4 4 .500 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Windy City 0

Schaumburg 4, Joliet 1

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie 3, Washington 2

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

