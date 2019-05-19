|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Schaumburg
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Joliet
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Windy City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Washington
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|River City
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Gateway
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Evansville
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Southern Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|1
___
Southern Illinois 5, Windy City 0
Schaumburg 4, Joliet 1
Gateway 7, River City 5
Florence 7, Evansville 2
Lake Erie 3, Washington 2
Florence at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 1:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
