Frontier League

May 19, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 6 2 .750
Schaumburg 4 4 .500 2
Joliet 4 5 .444
Windy City 3 6 .333
Washington 2 7 .222
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 5 3 .625
River City 5 3 .625
Gateway 4 3 .571 ½
Evansville 4 4 .500 1
Southern Illinois 4 4 .500 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Windy City 0

Schaumburg 4, Joliet 1

Gateway 7, River City 5

Florence 7, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 3, Washington 2

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 1:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

