At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 6 2 .750 — Schaumburg 4 4 .500 2 Joliet 4 5 .444 2½ Windy City 3 6 .333 3½ Washington 2 7 .222 4½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 5 3 .625 — Gateway 5 3 .625 — River City 5 4 .556 ½ Evansville 4 4 .500 1 Southern Illinois 4 4 .500 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Windy City 0

Schaumburg 4, Joliet 1

Gateway 7, River City 5

Florence 7, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 3, Washington 2

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 12:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 1:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

