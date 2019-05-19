Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 19, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 7 2 .778
Schaumburg 5 4 .556 2
Joliet 4 6 .400
Windy City 3 6 .333 4
Washington 2 8 .200
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Gateway 5 3 .625
Florence 5 4 .556 ½
Evansville 5 4 .556 ½
River City 5 4 .556 ½
Southern Illinois 4 4 .500 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 6, Florence 5

Schaumburg 5, Joliet 1

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

River City 5, Gateway 4

Lake Erie 9, Washington 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:35 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.