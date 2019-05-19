At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 7 2 .778 — Schaumburg 5 4 .556 2 Joliet 4 6 .400 3½ Windy City 3 6 .333 4 Washington 2 8 .200 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Gateway 5 3 .625 — Florence 5 4 .556 ½ Evansville 5 4 .556 ½ River City 5 4 .556 ½ Southern Illinois 4 4 .500 1

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 6, Florence 5

Schaumburg 5, Joliet 1

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

River City 5, Gateway 4

Lake Erie 9, Washington 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

