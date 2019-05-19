|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Schaumburg
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Joliet
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Windy City
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Evansville
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Gateway
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Florence
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Southern Illinois
|5
|4
|.556
|½
___
Evansville 6, Florence 5
Schaumburg 5, Joliet 1
Southern Illinois 5, Windy City 2
River City 5, Gateway 4
Lake Erie 9, Washington 2
No games scheduled
Joliet at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
