At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 7 2 .778 — Schaumburg 5 4 .556 2 Joliet 4 6 .400 3½ Windy City 3 7 .300 4½ Washington 2 8 .200 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 6 4 .600 — Evansville 5 4 .556 ½ Gateway 5 4 .556 ½ Florence 5 4 .556 ½ Southern Illinois 5 4 .556 ½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 10:35 a.m.

Florence at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

