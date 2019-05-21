Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 21, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 7 2 .778
Schaumburg 5 4 .556 2
Joliet 4 6 .400
Windy City 3 7 .300
Washington 2 8 .200
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 6 4 .600
Evansville 5 4 .556 ½
Gateway 5 4 .556 ½
Florence 5 4 .556 ½
Southern Illinois 5 4 .556 ½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

