Frontier League

May 21, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 7 2 .778
Schaumburg 5 4 .556 2
Joliet 4 7 .364 4
Windy City 4 7 .364 4
Washington 2 8 .200
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 6 4 .600
Evansville 5 4 .556 ½
Gateway 5 4 .556 ½
Florence 5 4 .556 ½
Southern Illinois 5 4 .556 ½

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 1, Joliet 0

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, ppd.

Evansville at Gateway, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

