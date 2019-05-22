Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 22, 2019 3:44 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 7 3 .700
Schaumburg 6 4 .600 1
Windy City 5 7 .417 3
Joliet 4 8 .333 4
Washington 2 9 .182
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 6 4 .600
Florence 6 4 .600
Gateway 5 4 .556 ½
Evansville 5 4 .556 ½
Southern Illinois 5 4 .556 ½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 17, Washington 3

Windy City 6, Joliet 5

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Florence at Washington, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, Game 2, TBD

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

