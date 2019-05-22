|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Schaumburg
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Joliet
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Florence
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Gateway
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Evansville
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Southern Illinois
|5
|4
|.556
|½
___
Florence 17, Washington 3
Windy City 6, Joliet 5
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 8:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:35 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Florence at Washington, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, Game 2, TBD
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
