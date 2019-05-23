Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 23, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 7 4 .636
Lake Erie 7 4 .636
Windy City 5 7 .417
Joliet 4 8 .333
Washington 2 9 .182 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 6 4 .600
Evansville 6 4 .600
River City 7 5 .583
Southern Illinois 6 5 .545 ½
Gateway 5 5 .500 1

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 17, Washington 3

Windy City 6, Joliet 5, 11 innings

River City 3, Southern Illinois 2

Evansville 4, Gateway 1

Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2

Southern Illinois 8, River City 4

Evansville at Gateway, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Florence at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

