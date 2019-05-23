|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Lake Erie
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Joliet
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Evansville
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|River City
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Southern Illinois
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Gateway
|5
|5
|.500
|1
___
Florence 17, Washington 3
Windy City 6, Joliet 5, 11 innings
River City 3, Southern Illinois 2
Evansville 4, Gateway 1
Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2
Southern Illinois 8, River City 4
Evansville at Gateway, 8:35 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Florence at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
