At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 7 4 .636 — Lake Erie 7 4 .636 — Windy City 5 7 .417 2½ Joliet 4 8 .333 3½ Washington 2 9 .182 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 6 4 .600 — Evansville 6 4 .600 — River City 7 5 .583 — Southern Illinois 6 5 .545 ½ Gateway 5 5 .500 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 17, Washington 3

Windy City 6, Joliet 5, 11 innings

River City 3, Southern Illinois 2

Evansville 4, Gateway 1

Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2

Southern Illinois 8, River City 4

Evansville at Gateway, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Florence at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

