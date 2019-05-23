Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 23, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 7 4 .636
Lake Erie 7 4 .636
Windy City 6 7 .462 2
Joliet 4 9 .308 4
Washington 3 9 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 7 4 .636
River City 7 5 .583 ½
Florence 6 5 .545 1
Southern Illinois 6 5 .545 1
Gateway 5 6 .455 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 11, Joliet 1

Washington 4, Florence 2

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

