|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Lake Erie
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Windy City
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Joliet
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Washington
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|River City
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Florence
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Southern Illinois
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Gateway
|5
|6
|.455
|2
Windy City 11, Joliet 1
Washington 4, Florence 2
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City 4, Southern Illinois 1
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
