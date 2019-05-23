At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 7 4 .636 — Lake Erie 7 4 .636 — Windy City 6 7 .462 2 Joliet 4 9 .308 4 Washington 3 9 .250 4½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 7 4 .636 — River City 8 5 .615 — Florence 6 5 .545 1 Southern Illinois 6 6 .500 1½ Gateway 5 6 .455 2

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 11, Joliet 1

Washington 4, Florence 2

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City 4, Southern Illinois 1

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

