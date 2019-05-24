|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Schaumburg
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Windy City
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Joliet
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Washington
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Evansville
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Florence
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Gateway
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
___
Windy City 11, Joliet 1
Washington 4, Florence 2
Lake Erie 8, Schaumburg 4, 11 innings
River City 4, Southern Illinois 1
Gateway 9, Evansville 3
Florence 9, Washington 3
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
