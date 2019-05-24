Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 24, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 8 4 .667
Schaumburg 7 5 .583 1
Windy City 6 7 .462
Joliet 4 9 .308
Washington 3 10 .231
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 8 5 .615
Florence 7 5 .583 ½
Evansville 7 5 .583 ½
Gateway 6 6 .500
Southern Illinois 6 6 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

