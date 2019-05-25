Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 25, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 9 4 .692
Schaumburg 8 5 .615 1
Windy City 6 8 .429
Joliet 4 10 .286
Washington 3 11 .214
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 9 5 .643
Florence 8 5 .615 ½
Gateway 7 6 .538
Evansville 7 6 .538
Southern Illinois 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.