|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Schaumburg
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Joliet
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Washington
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Florence
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Gateway
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Evansville
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
___
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Gateway at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
