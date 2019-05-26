Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 26, 2019 2:28 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 9 5 .643
Schaumburg 9 5 .643
Windy City 7 8 .467
Joliet 4 11 .267
Washington 4 11 .267
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 9 6 .600
Evansville 8 6 .571 ½
Florence 8 6 .571 ½
Gateway 7 7 .500
Southern Illinois 7 7 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

