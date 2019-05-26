|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Lake Erie
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Windy City
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Joliet
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Evansville
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Florence
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Gateway
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
___
Windy City 11, Lake Erie 8
Gateway at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, ppd.
Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.