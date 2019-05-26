At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 9 5 .643 — Lake Erie 9 6 .600 ½ Windy City 8 8 .500 2 Joliet 4 11 .267 5½ Washington 4 11 .267 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 9 6 .600 — Evansville 8 6 .571 ½ Florence 8 6 .571 ½ Gateway 7 7 .500 1½ Southern Illinois 7 7 .500 1½

___

Sunday’s Games

Windy City 11, Lake Erie 8

Gateway at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, ppd.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

